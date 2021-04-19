Pet Saver: Midnight

Meet Midnight, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Midnight is a high-energy pup who is working on his manners; sometimes he gets so excited he simply can’t contain himself! He’s a happy, wiggly guy who loves to play.

At 47lbs, he’ll fit right into just about any home without cats or young children. If you’re looking for an adventurous companion who will get you up and moving, make an adoption appointment to meet Midnight at the WHS Green Bay Campus!

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you.

View Midnight’s online profile.

