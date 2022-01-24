Pet Saver: Milo

(WFRV) – Meet Milo, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This playful pup weighs 67lbs and would do best in a home with children over 8 years old. The WHS Behavior Team is helping Milo master his leash manners and will give you lots of tips to continue his training at home.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. If you’d like to meet Milo, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!

You can learn more about Milo through the WHS Green Bay Campus website.