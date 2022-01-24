Pet Saver: Milo

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meet Milo, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This playful pup weighs 67lbs and would do best in a home with children over 8 years old. The WHS Behavior Team is helping Milo master his leash manners and will give you lots of tips to continue his training at home.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. If you’d like to meet Milo, visit the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!

You can learn more about Milo through the WHS Green Bay Campus website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights