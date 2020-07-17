Pet Saver: Misc. Ranch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On today’s Pet Saver, Local 5 is pleased to introduce Misc. Ranch, a spunky 1-year-old calico cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Green Bay Campus.

Misc Ranch was said to have been found in bad shape with injuries on her face and wounds on her paws. However, after WHS staff tended to her needs, Misc. ranch is ready to find a new home as the only pet.

This cute cat is said to prefer one-on-one attention from humans and would be most successful in a home with older children who can learn her body language cues.

If you’re interested in giving Misc. Ranch a place to call home, residents can make an adoption appointment and choose their own adoption fee.

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110