Meet Miso, a 4-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Don’t let her grumpy face fool you, she is a big, friendly feline who loves her humans and all the pets they give her! She would do best as the only cat in the home.

Miso is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart west to meet her.