Meet Mobie, a 13-year-old dog available for adoption from her foster home through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Weighing just 9lbs, her foster family describes her as the sweetest little dog you could ever find. She gets along with other small dogs and cats, but would prefer a home with any children over 10 years old.

To set up a time to meet Mobie, email her foster family at puggersx2@yahoo.com.