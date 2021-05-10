Pet Saver: Mocha

Meet Mocha, an 8-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

She is an independent tortious shell who prefers the company of humans over other furry friends and would do best as an only-cat.

Depending on her mood, she’s both social and introverted. Between naps and exploring, she will ask for ear and chin scratches when she’s feeling affectionate!

Like all cats at WHS, Mocha is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To meet her, make an adoption appointment at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West in Green Bay.

Mocha’s profile can be viewed by clicking here.