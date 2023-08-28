Meet Moe, he is a 9-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He is a super sweet senior with a huge heart in search of a loving home where he can relax in his glory years taking leisure strolls and chilling on a comfy couch. He is sure to steal your heart with his infectious personality and quickly be your best companion.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. Plus, his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help this special fella find his match.

Visit him during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and take him home the very same day.