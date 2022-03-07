Molly is a 15-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This sweet senior is opinionated, prefers her wet food mixed with a little water, and enjoys long naps on a pillow. She would do best in a home with children over 5 years old. Like all cats at WHS, Molly is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

She is currently staying in a foster home. To schedule a time to meet her, please contact her foster directly by emailing sequel.village@gmail.com.