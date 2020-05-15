Pet Saver: Molly

Molly is a sweet and lovable cat looking for a loving family to call her own. This 14-year-old, black-and-orange beauty loves chin and cheek scratches, and snuggling up to her human companions. Molly has been tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which weakens her immune system, but doesn’t stop her from being a happy, loving girl. If you’d like to learn more about Molly, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=38192330

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110