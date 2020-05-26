Pet Saver: Monty

What is black and white and cute all over? Monty, a wonderful guinea pig at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This sweet boy was found as a stray and was brought to us by some kind passers by. He’s received a bath and is enjoying all the yummy food and timothy hay. If you’d like to meet Monty, please call us at 920-469-3110 today!

To take a look at Kidaga Monty’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44326166

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110