Pet Saver: Mr. Hope

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Meet Mr. Hope! He’s a 4-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Mr. Hope was found shivering on the side of the road, so cold that staff couldn’t get a temperature reading on the thermometer. He was dirty, missing patches of fur, and not at all interested in interacting with humans.

After getting the necessary treatments and spending time in a loving foster home, Mr. Hope defied the odds and is now a happy, healthy kitten! He has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Mr. Hope’s bio can be found here.

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus website.