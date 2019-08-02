Pet Saver: Musket

Meet Musket! She is 1-year-old black cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Musket was found abandoned in an apartment in Racine with her siblings. Luckily, a neighbor heard their cries and got them help. She was then transferred to Green Bay hoping to meet even more potential adopters! Musket has a sweet, curious personality and can’t wait to have a place to call home. Like all cats at WHS, she is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42157889

Now through August 31st, all donations made to WHS will be matched up to $200,000! Find more info and donate at wihumane.org/summermatch.

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus