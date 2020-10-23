Pet Saver: Nala

Meet Nala, a gorgeous 3-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

Sweet and gentle, Nala can be shy at first but once she’s warmed up, she loves to have her belly rubbed. Nala is good with other cats and is looking for a home where she can relax and watch the action.

Miss Nala is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! You can find her foster family’s contact info at wihumane.org/adopt to set up a meeting and greet.

Nala’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45620478

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110