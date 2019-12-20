Pet Saver: Nala

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Meet Nala! She is a super sweet pooch that’s just over a year old.
She’s up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. You can learn more about her clicking the link, or call them at 920-469-3110
