GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Nidorino

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Want to rescue a cutie in need and add a furry member to your family

Nidorino is a 3-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a playful guy who loves toys, especially ones that involve you like string toys. You might even catch him chasing his own tail from time to time.

When playtime is over, Nidorino likes to cuddle up on your chest and purr.

He would do best in a home with another feline friend to play with! He is currently available to adopt through his foster family, so head to wihumane.org/adopt to learn more about setting up a meeting!

Nidorino’s Profile
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45108650

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/adopt.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021