Pet Saver: Nidorino

Want to rescue a cutie in need and add a furry member to your family

Nidorino is a 3-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He is a playful guy who loves toys, especially ones that involve you like string toys. You might even catch him chasing his own tail from time to time.

When playtime is over, Nidorino likes to cuddle up on your chest and purr.

He would do best in a home with another feline friend to play with! He is currently available to adopt through his foster family, so head to wihumane.org/adopt to learn more about setting up a meeting!

Nidorino’s Profile

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45108650

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/adopt.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110