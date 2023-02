Meet Nola, a 5-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This sweet gal has a fun, playful nature and loves attention from anyone who will give it to her.

Like all dogs at WHS, Nola is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus she goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. Stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Nola!

Learn more about Nola here.