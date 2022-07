Meet Nova, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This smiley boy weighs 70lbs and loves to soak up the sunshine. He’s looking for a family with older kids who can continue to teach him doggie manners and provide him with lots of enrichment.

Like all dogs at WHS, Nova is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75! Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!