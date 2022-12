Meet Nova, a sweet, 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

She was surrendered to the humane society because she didn’t get along with another resident dog, and would prefer to be in a home where she can be a single dog.

Our big-eared friend loves her canned food, walks, and cuddles. Weighing in at 71 lbs, Nova is calm and curious but still likes to have fun!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.