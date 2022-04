Meet Odi a 2 year 11 month old male available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay.

He is an active large boy who loves to play, go for walks and get all the snuggles. Odi needs a home that will keep him entertained and active.

He loves treats and his chew toys. Daily walks with this loveable big guy will be the highlight of his day. Like all dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society, he is neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated.