Pet Saver: Olivia

Olivia is 5 years old, and 16lbs of pure love! Her purr is as loud as a motor so you always know when she’s happy. In her free time, she enjoys napping, and being brushed and cuddled. Not surprisingly, she always looks forward to dinnertime and you might catch her drooling with excitement. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To take a look at Hazel’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44924789

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

