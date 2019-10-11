Pet Saver: Olly

My name is Olly and I am 2 ½ months old. I LOVE to snuggle and will nuzzle right up under your chin and sleep. I also love playing with toys. Anything with noise, rattles, bells. I love them all. Come visit me soon. You will love me and we can be forever friends. I am part of the “Smitten with Kittens” promotion right now for 50% off my adoption fee! Come meet him today. He is available at the main shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. and we open at 2pm.

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus