Meet Oogy, a 9-year-old cat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This gorgeous tortoiseshell enjoys being pet and taking long naps. She would do best as the only cat in the home and prefers the company of adults and older kids who can respect her boundaries.

Like all cats at WHS, Oogy is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Stop by PetSmart on Green Bay’s westside to meet her. Adoption hours are Tuesday – Sunday 1-6pm.