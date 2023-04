Meet Owen, he is a 4-month-old adorable pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He’s a cutie pie who weighs 24 pounds and has a tan and white coat. Owen is a bundle of love and energy and can’t wait to meet his new family!

Like all dogs and puppies at WHS, he is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

Come meet Owen during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay campus and bring him home the same day!