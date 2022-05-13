Meet Ozark! This little ball of sweetness came into the Wisconsin Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter down south.

This handsome young man is about 8 months old. He is lovable and playful and would love to find a home of his own. If you are looking for a new furry companion, he has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and would love to meet you!

He will be available for adoption today at the main shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. They are open 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.