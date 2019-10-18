Pet Saver: Palmyra Atoll

Palmyra Atoll is one of the 65 plus cats rescued from a single residence in Green Bay just last week. She is about 4 months old and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! At this time, Palmyra is a bit wary of humans, but with time and patience she will learn the joy that comes with being part of a loving family. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus you will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! Now through October 31, all kitten adoption fees are 50% off!

The “Smitten with Kittens” promotion is also going on right now for 50% off adoption fee

Callie Joe’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42935633

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus