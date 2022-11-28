Meet Paramixo, a 3-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome pup was found as a stray, suffering from a severe ear infection, matting over his entire body, and wounds on his feet. While initially withdrawn and fearful, after time, patience, and treats, Paramixo slowly starting to come out of his shell.

He has a long journey of healing ahead and his new family will need to give him plenty of time and space to adjust to his new surroundings.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet Paramixo!