Pet Saver: Pasedena

Meet Pasadena, a 10-month-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! She is 56lbs of black and white sweetness. Originally found as a stray, we don’t know much about her past but she does already know how to “sit”! How can you resist her floppy ears and black spots? Like all dogs at WHS, Pasadena is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam!
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302
Phone: (920) 469-3110
We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2-7pm
Saturday 12-5pm
Closed on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday
https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus
