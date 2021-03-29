Pet Saver: Pat

Meet Pat, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Originally found as a stray, this handsome tabby is affectionate and social but can sometimes get overstimulated from petting.

He would do best with older kids who can learn and understand his body language in order to give him space when he needs it. Pat is looking for a home where he can relax knowing he doesn’t have to share your attention with any other felines.

Like all cats at WHS, Pat is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him today!

View Pat’s profile.