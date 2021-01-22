Pet Saver: Patches

(WFRV) – Meet Patches, a 13-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

He is a vocal feline who loves midnight snacks and taking naps. He is sensitive to loud noises and would do best in a quiet home, though successfully shared his space with the resident dog in the foster home.

Patches shows his love by following you around everywhere, and seeking snuggles whenever he can.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

For more information visit Patches’ profile here.