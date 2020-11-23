Pet Saver: Pearl

Meet Pearl, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This gorgeous grey gal has some overstimulation behaviors and would do best with in home with children 8 years or older who can respect her boundaries. She’d also prefer a home without other feline friends so she can have your attention all to herself!

Like all cats at WHS, Pearl is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Make an adoption appointment online to meet her at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

Pearl’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45881927

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110