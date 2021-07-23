Pet Saver: Penelope

Meet Penelope, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This friendly feline is affectionate, sweet, and wants nothing more than to be in your arms all day long. Weighing just 7lbs, she’s a petite gal who will fit into just about any home.

Like all cats at WHS, Penelope is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To meet her, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

View Penelope’s online profile.