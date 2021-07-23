Pet Saver: Penelope

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Penelope, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This friendly feline is affectionate, sweet, and wants nothing more than to be in your arms all day long. Weighing just 7lbs, she’s a petite gal who will fit into just about any home.

Like all cats at WHS, Penelope is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To meet her, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

View Penelope’s online profile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout

Race car driver handling adversity

Neenah's Maddie Wanamaker receives special recognition for Olympics

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit