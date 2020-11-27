GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Pennywise

Meet Pennywise, a 2-month-old tabby kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

When she’s not being her playful, spunky self, she loves to cuddle up as close to your face as she can get. The most talkative of her siblings, she’ll keep you entertained all day long!

Like all cats at WHS, Pennywise is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Make an adoption appointment online to meet her at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

Pennywise’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45883403

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

