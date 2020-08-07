Pet Saver: Pepper

Meet Pepper, 5-year-old, 88lb pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She is looking for a calm, patient family willing to help her learn that the world around her isn’t as scary as it appears to her.

Hotdogs are her favorite treat and you’ll likely win her over by tossing a few pieces her way.

Pepper gets uncomfortable in busy, loud environments and would prefer to be in the safety of her own room if guests are coming over. It will take time and patience for Pepper to trust her new family, but the experience will be a rewarding one!

Pepper is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet her please call 920-469-3110 to set up an adoption appointment.

Pepper’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44982425

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110