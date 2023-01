Meet Pepperoni Pete, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This handsome cat weighs 10lbs and loves to give big hugs.

If you’re looking for a snuggly boy, you can meet Pepperoni Pete at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West, open every day from 1-6 p.m.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!