Pet Saver: Phineas & Ferb

Meet Phineas & Ferb, two 10-month-old kittens who were found in a shed together. Both were treated for severe ear infections and are feeling much better. Since no one reclaimed them, they are now available for adoption! While they aren’t a required pair, these friendly felines wouldn’t mind going home together if you have room in your home and heart for two. Like all cats at WHS, Phineas and Ferb are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus they each come with a certificate for a free vet exam. To meet one or both of these sweethearts, call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to make an adoption appointment!

Phineas: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45054167

Ferb: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45054171

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit www.wihumane.org/foster.

More information on our plea for foster families: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110