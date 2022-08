Meet Pink Flower, a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! Originally found as a stray, Pink Flower might take a bit to warm up to her new surroundings.

Once she’s comfortable, the purrs never stop! Like all kittens at WHS, Pink Flower is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

You can meet Pink Flower and take her home today at the adoption center inside PetSmart West!