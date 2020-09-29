Pet Saver: Piper

Meet Piper, a 6-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Originally from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas, we don’t know much about her past but we do know she is a spunky girl with lots of love to give.

Piper is looking for a patient family with older children who can respect her space. She can be shy and a bit nervous when meeting new people and will need help learning that socializing is fun!

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all she needs is you! Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to make an adoption appointment to meet Piper.

Piper’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45091313

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110