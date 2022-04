Meet Pistachio, an 8-month-old puppy currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome boy already weighs in at 67lbs. Found as a stray, we don’t know much about his past but so far he has been one friendly pup.

Like all dogs at WHS, Pistachio is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Stop in the Green Bay Campus today to meet him!