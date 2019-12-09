Pet Saver: Pizzeria

Meet Pizzeria, a 7-year-old male cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He loves to snuggle and is very mellow and maybe a bit lazy. He is neutered, microchipped, and has all his shots, but is not declawed. Pizzeria is currently a Name Your Own Fee pet at WHS.

Pizzeria’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43328516

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus