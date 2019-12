Meet Polly! This 10-year-old kitty is up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

We hope to find Polly a permanent home which is something she’s not used to. She’s been brought back to the society as a stray three times in the last six years.

Polly is calm, affectionate and still playful! She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and you get to name your adoption fee!

