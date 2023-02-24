Meet Pollyanna, a 7-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This happy-go-lucky girl weighs 48 lbs and will fill your home with puppy love and laughter.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

To find out if Pollyanna is a good match for you, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet her! Open Tuesday – Friday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m.