Meet Pompiere! He is about 6 months old.

A note from his foster parent:

This little guy is an amazing companion. He’s always doing something goofy like climbing up furniture or rearranging anything he can get his paws on. Overall, this little guy is a little explorer who will run up to you anytime you open the door and loves to be petted. He has done a great job using his litter box, and after an entire month we haven’t had any accidents. He’s brave when it comes to meeting other animals in the home as well as the vacuum cleaner.