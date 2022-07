Meet Popcorn, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Having lived her first two years of life as an outdoor kitty, Popcorn is a bit fearful in new situations.

She is looking for a patient family to help her come out of her shell. Like all cats at WHS, Popcorn is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can meet Popcorn at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart west, open every day from 1-6 p.m.