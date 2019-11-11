Pet Saver: Potluck

Meet Potluck, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. Potluck was brought to the shelter as a stray in pretty rough shape. Her fur, eyes, and ears were dirty, she was dehydrated, and had a large, sore wound on her left hip. Despite all of that, she was friendly, purring, and rubbing against the staff. The vet team cleaned her up and after a few weeks of treatment, her wound is now healed and she’s ready to go home. Like all cats at WHS, Potluck has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Potluck’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43034959

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus