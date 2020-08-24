GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Precious Boo

Pet Saver

This older lady needs a family to love.

Meet Precious Boo, a shy 14-year-old cat available for adoption through her WHS Green Bay Campus foster family!

The shelter setting was stressful for Precious Boo, so she has been spending time in a loving foster home where her playful, affectionate personality has blossomed.

Despite her age, she still loves to indulge in some catnip and chase a string toy. Her favorite spot to be pet is right on the top of her head. Precious Boo can get a little overstimulated by too much petting and would do best in a home with older children who can learn to read her behavior cues.

She previously lived with other cats and would likely get along with calm feline friends in a quiet home. If you’d like to learn more about Precious Boo and set up a meeting, please visit wihumane.org/adopt.

Precious Boo’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45147136

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

