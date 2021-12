Pumpkin and Royal are a bonded pair of cats available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Both 7 years old, these handsome brothers are looking for a new home together. Pumpkin is outgoing while Royal is shy so they balance each other well.

Both neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, Pumpkin and Royal are ready to go! Plus you get to name your own adoption fee. You’ll find these two at the PetSmart West Everyday Adoption Center open 1-6 p.m.