Meet Punchy! This little ball of sweetness came into the Wisconsin Humane Society as a stray, so not much is known about his background.

This handsome man is about a year old, so he is very young and playful yet. He is searching for his new human companions to love on, could that be you?

He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and will be available for adoption today at the main shelter located at 1830 Radisson St. Appointments are no longer needed, so you may visit with him during open hours, starting at 2 p.m.