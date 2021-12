(WFRV) - The last full moon of 2021 appears Saturday, December 18. It goes by the "Full Cold Moon." The name is pretty self-explanatory by referring to the time of year air cold air finally starts to grip locations in the northern hemisphere.

Peak illumination occurs at 10:37 pm C.T. Moonrise will occur at 5:11 p.m. with the moon setting at 7:29 a.m. the following morning on Sunday. It will be 95 percent full from December 16 to December 21.