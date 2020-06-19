Pet Saver: Quicksilver

Quicksilver is slick, adventurous, and always ready to play! This gorgeous gray girl is looking for an extra special home without children under the age of 5. If you’d like to meet Quicksilver, please contact the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to set up an appointment today!

To take a look at Quicksilver’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=42560735

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110