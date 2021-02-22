Pet Saver: Rattington

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meeting Rattington, a 1-month-old rat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Rats can make wonderful pets and are quite intelligent!

They each have their own unique personality and, when socialized from a young age, are easy to handle. Despite popular belief, they are also very clean.

Rats are social creatures so if you have room in your home and your heart for more than one, the more the merrier, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

The WHS Green Bay Campus has many rats currently available for adoption so make an adoption appointment today!

To view Rattington’s profile click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship