Pet Saver: Rattington

(WFRV) – Meeting Rattington, a 1-month-old rat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Rats can make wonderful pets and are quite intelligent!

They each have their own unique personality and, when socialized from a young age, are easy to handle. Despite popular belief, they are also very clean.

Rats are social creatures so if you have room in your home and your heart for more than one, the more the merrier, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

The WHS Green Bay Campus has many rats currently available for adoption so make an adoption appointment today!

To view Rattington’s profile click here.